Morten Hjulmand, who has been making a name for himself at Lecce in the Italian top flight, has caught the attention of top clubs, including Juventus. The young player’s impressive performances have put him on the radar of Juve, who are looking to rebuild their squad.

However, Juventus faces stiff competition in their pursuit of Hjulmand. While they missed out on signing Davide Frattesi to Inter Milan, they now face a new challenge from Fenerbahce, reports Calciomercato. The Turkish side has shown interest in the Danish player as they look to strengthen their options with talented players from around Europe.

With both Juventus and Fenerbahce vying for his signature, the competition for Hjulmand is heating up. While Fenerbahce has a track record of recruiting talents from various European leagues, Juventus might have an advantage if Hjulmand prefers to stay in Serie A.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the player, and he will need to consider various factors before choosing his next destination. Juventus will undoubtedly make an effort to secure his signing as they continue their squad rebuilding efforts..

Juve FC Says

Hjulmand is an exciting midfielder and would make our squad stronger, but we must act fast if we want to sign him.

Even if he does not move to Fenerbahce, he could move to another Serie A side that gets more serious about signing him.