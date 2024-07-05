Turkish club Fenerbahce could potentially rescue Filip Kostic from Juventus, as the Bianconeri have indicated that the Serbian winger needs to find a new club.

Kostic initially played a significant role for Juventus during his first season at the Allianz Stadium. However, his second season saw him falling out of favour under Max Allegri.

He is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans going forward, and a recent injury at the start of the Euros delayed his potential departure.

Fenerbahce has been interested in Kostic for some time, and they have reportedly intensified their pursuit of him in recent days, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

Managed by Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce’s interest in Kostic has been rekindled under the Portuguese coach, who sees the Serbian as a valuable addition to the squad.

It is expected that Fenerbahce will contact Juventus soon to discuss their intentions regarding the former Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one of the players we want to offload, and it is good to hear that Fenerbahce is interested in him.

Hopefully, they will make him an offer sooner rather than later, and he will accept to join them.