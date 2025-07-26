Reports from Turkiye are claiming that Fenerbahce have entered the fray for Juventus rebel Douglas Luiz.

The 27-year-old knows he’s on his way out of the club following a miserable first campaign in Turin, as Igor Tudor doesn’t consider him suitable for his playing system.

But while the management was expecting him to show up to the pre-season like the other outgoing Bianconeri stars, the Brazilian went AWOL.

Douglas Luiz causes havoc at Juventus

The midfielder’s controversial behaviour landed him in hot water, as Juventus will soon punish him with a fine.

In the meantime, several Premier League clubs are looking to seize the opportunity and bring him back to the English shores one year following his departure from Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Everton, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have been identified as Luiz’s main suitors in EPL, while Manchester United remains a distant possibility.

Nevertheless, a report from Fanatik (via IlBianconero) proposed an alternative destination, claiming that Jose Mourinho has asked Fenerbahce to launch an onslaught for the Brazil international.

Jose Mourinho keen to bring Douglas Luiz to Fenerbahce

Similar to their blood rivals Galatasaray, the Istanbul-based giants have been enjoying a remarkable transfer campaign, bolstering their ranks with top-notch stars, including Jhon Duran and Archie Brown.

Nevertheless, Fenerbahce aren’t showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. In fact, the source claims that Mourinho is determined to add a quality midfielder to his ranks, and he feels that Luiz’s unsavoury status at Juventus presents him with the perfect opportunity to strike.

The report adds that the Turkish giants will send their sporting director, Devin Özek, to Turin in the next few days to hold face-to-face talks with Juventus officials.

The Bianconeri will be looking to collect a transfer fee worth €40 million to avoid registering capital losses, so it remains to be seen if Fenerbahce would be able to meet their expectations.