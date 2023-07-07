Fenerbahce turns to a Juventus youngster to replace Arda Guler

Juventus is prepared to put up a fight to retain the services of Kenan Yildiz, who has emerged as a primary target for Fenerbahce.

Following Fenerbahce’s sale of their promising young talent Arda Guler to Real Madrid, the Turkish club is eager to swiftly find a replacement for the youngster.

Yildiz, who has shown significant development at Juventus, is anticipated to be part of the senior team as they embark on their pre-season preparations.

During the previous season, Benfica displayed interest in acquiring the player, and their interest has not waned. However, Fenerbahce has now emerged as a potential frontrunner for his signature.

According to a report from Football Italia, Fenerbahce has identified Yildiz as the ideal player to fill the void left by Guler and is contemplating making a move for him during the current transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the most talked-about youngsters at Juve since he moved to the club and we are not surprised that these clubs want to add him to their squad.

Juve knows the importance of keeping him, but the teenager knows he will not get into the Bianconeri first team soon and might be tempted by the chance to become a member of a first team at a big club like Fener.