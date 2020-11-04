Ferencvaros manager excited about facing the Bianconeri

Ferencvaros coach Sergiy Rebrov has revealed that his team are excited about facing Juventus in the Champions League today.

The Hungarians will play their second home game in the competition’s group stages against the Bianconeri at the Puskas Arena this evening.

After being beaten 5-1 by Barcelona in their first group game, they drew 2-2 with Dynamo Kyiv at home in their second group game.

They will be challenging the Ukrainians for a place in the Europa League when the Champions League group stages finish.

Ahead of their match against Juve, he claimed that his team can’t wait to face Andrea Pirlo’s men whom he called one of the best teams in Italy.

He added that his players are ready to give their best shot in the match as they are proud to represent Hungary in Europe’s top club competition.

He then added that he hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo plays the game after the Portuguese attacker made a return to the team after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We know we must play against one of the best teams in Italy, we can’t wait,” Rebrov said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“We want to give 100 per cent. It’s an honour for us to represent Hungary at the top of European football and in the Champions League, I think we’re ready for this challenge.”

On playing Ronaldo, he adds: “To begin with, I hope he starts,” Rebrov said. “Then, we know his qualities and we will try to stop him. We need to be fully concentrated.

“As I said, we are playing against the best teams in Europe. Clubs that have talented players with fantastic qualities.

“Every match in the Champions League is a reward for us. We are here to learn.”