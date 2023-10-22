Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has identified the player he believes would be the ideal addition to the Bianconeri’s midfield among their current targets.

Juventus is in need of new midfielders following the loss of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, and the January transfer window presents an opportunity to reinforce their squad.

The club has a variety of midfield options to consider and is eager to secure the most suitable candidate for the role.

One of the players on their radar is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham, who has been struggling for playing time at the Premier League club.

Having played in the Premier League for Tottenham himself, Llorente faced the Danish midfielder and believes that Hojbjerg is the ideal choice for the job.

The Spaniard explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Better Hojbjerg, Samardzic or De Paul? I’ll say the former. I faced him in the Premier League: he is a leader, a captain, what Juve needs to build a cycle of success.”

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg has been at the highest level of English football for some time and is truly one of the best midfielders we can sign.

The Dane will need less time to adapt to our new environment because he is already well-travelled.