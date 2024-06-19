Fernando Llorente was with Juventus for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, during one of the most successful periods of his career.

The Spaniard joined the Bianconeri as an experienced striker in the summer of 2013, as Juve aimed to continue their dominance in Italian football. During his time at the club, he won six trophies, including three Scudettos, although he only played one game in the 2015/2016 league season.

Llorente did not enjoy the same level of success at his other clubs and insists his time at Juventus was a spell he can never forget.

Speaking about his time in Turin, Llorente said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“What remains of my time at Juventus? Everything, five titles in two seasons , a powerful group, a formative experience. Maybe it took me a while to understand how important that period was, but it is definitely a factor that is clear to me. Given the short time I spent there, I am still surprised and grateful for the affection of the public. Italy is special, in fact I’m in Naples, partying, then we become enemies again for the duration of a match.”

Juve FC Says

Llorente had a good spell with us. He was not the most prolific striker, but we did not need him to be that, and he made some good contributions to our success.

He would remain one of the players that we love the most among those with short spells at the Allianz Stadium, and we would always welcome him back with open arms.