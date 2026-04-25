Juventus is working as hard as they can to finish this season inside the Serie A top four, and there is a good chance that they will make that happen.

Their match against AC Milan is a key game because both clubs want Champions League football, and Juve will topple Milan if they win the match. Some teams are below them, but the consistency the Bianconeri have built in recent weeks means they remain far from the chasing pack.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Top Four Battle Intensifies

However, they have not confirmed qualification for the Champions League just yet and still have time to secure it, but consistency suggests they are in a strong position.

They must remain focused until the job is done, as any slip could allow rivals to close the gap in the race for a top-four finish.

Llorente Confidence in Juventus

Fernando Llorente is confident that Juventus will secure their place in the Champions League, and he believes the squad has already done enough to achieve a top-four finish. He said as reported by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve are going strong: with fourth place secured, I think they’ll somehow find more serenity in everything, even in reaping the rewards of their performances.

“Spalletti has given the team so much: the team has matured a lot in the details; in the Champions League, they were even penalised by the refereeing in the second leg against Galatasaray.”

Juventus must remain focused until the season ends and ensure they secure qualification, as consistency will be crucial in achieving their objective.

Overall, Juventus remain in a strong position in the Serie A top four race, but they must avoid complacency in the final matches of the season. Their performances in key fixtures, particularly against direct rivals, will ultimately decide whether they achieve Champions League qualification. Maintaining discipline and consistency will therefore be essential in the weeks ahead.