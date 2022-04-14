Nahuel Molina
Fernando Llorente reckons Juventus target is ready for a big club

April 14, 2022 - 8:33 am

Former Juventus striker, Fernando Llorente insists his former teammate at Udinese, Nahuel Molina, is good enough to make the leap to a bigger club.

The right-back has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs, including the Bianconeri, and he might change homes this summer.

Juve has been bolstering their squad in the last two transfer windows as they seek to make important changes to an underperforming group.

A move to the Allianz Stadium would see Molina play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Does he have what it takes to thrive on the big stage?

Llorente thinks he does and in a recent interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He is ready to make the leap in quality. He is a good boy and a professional, I am happy for what he is doing. is harvesting. In a few months, it has grown a lot, but I am convinced that it can do even better. “

Juve FC Says

Having played with him at Udinese, Llorente has seen enough of Molina to make this judgement and his opinion could help Juve finally make that decision.

The Bianconeri is the biggest club in Italy and it would be hard for him to turn them down if they make their move for him.

