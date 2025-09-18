Former Juventus forward Fernando Llorente has spoken about the revival of Dusan Vlahovic’s form and praised the role of Igor Tudor in ensuring the striker has returned to his best. Vlahovic had been widely tipped to leave during the most recent transfer window, with Juventus considering his sale as his current deal runs until the summer of 2026.

Despite being placed on the market, no move materialised. Crucially, Tudor kept the striker fully integrated with the rest of the squad rather than isolating him, a decision that appears to have paid off. Vlahovic performed strongly during pre-season and has carried that form into the competitive campaign. Llorente, reflecting on the situation, highlighted the importance of Tudor’s approach in guiding the Serbian forward back to confidence and consistency.

Llorente on Tudor’s Management

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Llorente explained: “The contractual situation is the same, but Tudor is managing Vlahovic differently: he’s fantastic with him. Dusan started in the Derby d’Italia, one of the most important matches: a sign of great confidence. The impression is that there’s a connection between Tudor and Vlahovic. Trust me: if Dusan didn’t feel he was treated equally to the others, he wouldn’t come on with that spirit and he wouldn’t score every time.”

His remarks underline how much managerial handling can influence a player’s output, particularly when contractual uncertainty might otherwise affect performance. By demonstrating faith in Vlahovic, Tudor appears to have strengthened the forward’s morale and encouraged him to deliver consistently on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Value of Leadership

The Juventus hierarchy may have faced greater difficulties had Tudor not taken a positive approach with players considered surplus to requirements over the summer. A manager’s ability to balance authority with sensitivity often proves vital in maintaining harmony within the squad, and Tudor has demonstrated this quality.

For Juventus, the resurgence of Vlahovic could be highly significant as they aim to compete strongly across competitions. Restoring the confidence of a striker who had been linked with an exit shows that careful management can sometimes be as decisive as tactical planning. The situation also serves as a reminder that leadership at the highest level requires more than technical expertise; it requires the capacity to manage individuals with fairness and respect.