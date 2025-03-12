Fernando Llorente believes that Juventus has lost all the momentum they had built before their devastating defeat to Atalanta over the weekend.

The Bianconeri entered the match against La Dea riding high on a five-game winning streak in Serie A. With home advantage on their side, many expected them to continue their strong form and secure another victory. However, the game took an unexpected turn, with Atalanta delivering a dominant performance and handing Juve a humbling loss.

Before the match, Juventus was just six points behind the league leaders, and their hopes of a late Scudetto challenge were beginning to grow. The players and fans approached the fixture with confidence, only for Atalanta to dismantle them comprehensively.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The psychological impact of such a defeat cannot be ignored. With only one trophy left to compete for, Juventus must now regroup and rediscover their rhythm if they want to finish the season strongly. Llorente, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, expressed his concerns about the team’s sudden setback:

“I wish them all the best, they seemed to be improving… Then the last defeat was very worrying. Especially because it came at the exact moment in which the team seemed to be clearly improving. From the outside, some were even starting to talk about the Scudetto, but a defeat like that has wiped everything out.”

For Juventus, this loss represents more than just three dropped points—it is a psychological blow that could define their season. The true test of a great team is not just winning streaks but how they respond to adversity.

Now, all eyes will be on the Bianconeri to see if they can bounce back from this setback and prove they still have the resilience to compete at the highest level.