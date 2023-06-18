Fernando Llorente urges Spanish stars not to turn down Juventus

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente has advised Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, and Ivan Fresneda not to turn down a potential move to Juventus, as reports continue to link them with a switch to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is in need of a new right-back, and various reports have connected these three players to the club in recent months. With the possibility of Juan Cuadrado’s departure, it is crucial for Juventus to reinforce their right-back position during this transfer window to avoid any potential issues.

Odriozola has previous experience in Italy, having played for Fiorentina, while Vazquez is the most accomplished player among the trio. Fresneda, on the other hand, is at the early stages of his career.

Regardless of which player gets the opportunity to join Juventus, Llorente believes they would be joining a top-tier club with a rich history and a strong competitive edge.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez or Fresneda? Odriozola was a really good full back at Real Sociedad, but then in Real Madrid he was given lack of confidence. Lucas Vazquez has made an important journey in Madrid.

“Fresneda is a talent, I don’t give the advice to Juve, but to Odriozola, Vazquez and Fresneda: if you have the opportunity to become black and white, don’t miss it. Juve is Juve, even without the Champions League”.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world even without Champions League football and there is a prestige that comes with playing for us.

These players know this and would be eager to be associated with a name like ours, so we expect to sign whichever of them we choose.