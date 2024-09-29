Although the new season has just begun, Juventus’ purchase of Douglas Luiz is already looking like a significant misstep.

The midfielder was in excellent form at Aston Villa, and he was linked with several top clubs during the last transfer window.

Juventus won the race for his signature, securing him in June, well ahead of other clubs that had yet to begin their summer signings.

This sparked excitement among Juve fans, who were eager to see the Brazilian dominate their midfield.

However, Luiz has struggled to find his form at Juve, often finding himself on the bench rather than in the starting lineup.

Thiago Motta is doing his best to help the midfielder adapt to the team’s system, a process other players have managed more quickly.

Unfortunately, Luiz is taking longer than expected to settle in, and there are growing concerns that the Brazilian may be shaping up to be a major flop.

Speaking about his thoughts on the former Manchester City man, pundit Fernando Orsi said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Douglas Luiz? When you buy a player for that price, it’s not enough to go and see him a couple of times. You have to monitor him 10-12 times, which makes the position of those who endorsed his purchase worse. Everyone thought he was strong because they paid a lot for him, but that’s not the case.”

Juve FC Says

Luiz has to start showing great form. Otherwise, the midfielder will struggle to justify his move to Turin.