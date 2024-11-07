Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero confirmed that the club has appealed the court’s decision in the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo case.

The club is holding its yearly shareholders’ assembly on Thursday, and the meeting began with a word from the Bianconeri president. The 60-year-old tackled several topics, including the club’s legal conflict with Ronaldo.

This issue dates back to the Covid-19 era when the two parties signed what was labeled as a “secret agreement”, acknowledging that the club owes the Portuguese a figure worth 19.6 million euros in deferred wages.

The agreement surfaced to light during the Prisma investigation, with the prosecutors using it as a clear evidence of wrongdoing on the management’s part, especially since it remained hidden and unrecognized on the balance sheet.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid and Man United star insisted on collecting the promised figures, so he decided to take the matter to court.

In the end, an arbitrary committee ruled that Juventus should pay Ronaldo half of the requested sum, approximately equalling 9.8 million euros.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants remain defiant, so Ferrero revealed that the club’s legal team has filed an appeal against the ruling.

“We do not agree with this ruling which established a fair division of responsibility, so we challenged it at the Turin court. We do not agree with the substance of this arbitration,” said the club president via IlBianconero.

Ronaldo signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 for a club-record fee. He spent three years in Turin under three different managers. And while he managed to win the Serie A title on two occasions, he couldn’t quite steer the club towards Champions League glory as initially hoped for.

CR7 then jumped on the opportunity to return to Old Trafford in August 2021, and has been plying his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr since January 2023.