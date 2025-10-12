Juventus are expected to part ways with their incumbent president, Gianluca Ferrero, and CEO Maurizio Scanavino in the coming weeks.

These two figures have been at the club’s helm since January 2023, when the club’s General Assembly approved their appointments.

The duo have been closely associated with the club’s majority owners, EXOR, for several years, and the company’s CEO, John Elkann, turned to their services when the club needed a new board following the resignation of his cousin, Andrea Agnelli.

Ferrero & Scanavino destined to leave Juventus?

Ferrero and Scanavino have little to no experience in football, but they were charged with the task of balancing the club’s accounts following the turbulence witnessed in the last few years of Agnelli’s once-glorious reign.

According to Sportitalia journalist Giovanni Albanese, the two EXOR loyalists will likely leave Juventus in the coming weeks, and will most probably be entrusted with new roles within the company’s orbit.

This will be part of a major managerial shakeup that had already begun with the appointment of Damien Comolli as General Manager in May.

Speaking of the Frenchman, he appears destined to succeed Scanavino for the CEO role. Giorgio Chiellini will also be entrusted with more powers within the club.

Who will be the next Juventus president?

As for the president’s role, Juventus fans might be dreaming of a club icon, particularly Alessandro Del Piero or Michel Platini, but the hierarchy has different ideas in mind.

Albanese expects Elkann to appoint a new Juventus president who has expertise in finance. His presence would allow Comolli, Chiellini and their collaborators to focus on the sporting and media departments.

A board of directors meeting is set to take place in early November, so these rumoured changes will either be confirmed or rebuffed based on the outcome.