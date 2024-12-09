Marco Tardelli has expressed his dissatisfaction with Juventus’ performances under Thiago Motta, pointing out that the club is struggling to make progress compared to the previous season. Last year, Juventus finished in the Champions League places and won the Coppa Italia under Massimiliano Allegri’s management, but the club was hoping for more. This expectation led them to appoint Motta as their new manager, offering him ample support in the transfer window to ensure he could build a competitive squad. However, despite these efforts, Motta’s team has struggled to find consistency and deliver victories, even though they remain unbeaten in the league.

Juventus’ recent 2-2 draw against Bologna was another missed opportunity to get back to winning ways. Tardelli is particularly concerned by the team’s frequent draws, which are reminiscent of Allegri’s final season in charge. While Allegri was often criticized for a defensive approach, Tardelli suggests that not much has changed under Motta, particularly in terms of results. The team’s inability to secure wins, especially in games they should have taken control of, is troubling. Tardelli remarked that Motta’s team struggles to implement the style of play that was promised when he was appointed as manager.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Tardelli said, “Ok the injuries, but against Bologna, Juve had Conceicao, Koopmeiners, and Vlahovic. Thiago Motta was bought for his game, but you don’t see his game that much. It was said that Allegri was defensive, but Thiago Motta is too and has many fewer points than last year.”

Motta has certainly tried his best, but Tardelli’s comments reflect the growing frustration around Juventus’ performance under his leadership. The club’s first season under Motta has not gone according to plan, and there is a strong need for improvement, particularly in the second half of the season. Juventus cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to compete for the Serie A title and achieve their ambitions for the season.