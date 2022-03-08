FIFA alters the transfer market calendar because of Ukraine-Russia crisis

Juventus has been given a chance to sign players from Ukraine and foreign players in the Russian League because of the escalating invasion.

The Russians have invaded Ukraine and have forced their domestic league to be suspended for now.

The invasion doesn’t seem like it would end soon and that means there might be no football in Ukraine until the end of this season.

Some foreign players have escaped from the country, and it is hard to see them keep collecting salaries.

This means they will need a new club between now and the end of the season.

FIFA has now responded by allowing players from Ukrainian clubs to find new employers between now and June 30th, it announced on its website.

The players will be allowed to temporarily play for another club without necessarily agreeing with their current Ukrainian employers.

This rule has opened the door for clubs around the world to tap from the rich resources of players in the European country.

Juve FC Says

Juve bolstered their squad in the January transfer window and that has given the team’s performance a lift.

The Bianconeri have suffered some injury problems recently and we probably need some fresh faces in the squad.

However, is there a player in the Ukrainian league that we have been scouting? If there is none, no need for us to rush and bring in just a random player into the group.