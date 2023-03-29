FIFA extends Fabio Paratici’s ban worldwide

Former Juventus executive Fabio Paratici is set to step away from his job at Tottenham after FIFA extended his ban worldwide.

Paratici was banned for two-and-half years for his role in Juventus’ capital gains case, as the Bianconeri were docked 15 league points.

Other former officials of the club were also banned for different periods, but Paratici continued working at Tottenham as FIGC’s ban did not affect him outside Italy.

However, the Daily Mail reports FIFA has accepted FIGC’s request to extend the ban worldwide pending the outcome of Paratici’s appeal.

A FIFA statement reads:

“FIFA can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect.”

Juve FC Says

This is such a sad time for Paratici, who seems to be doing a good job at Tottenham.

The executive had some good and bad times at Juventus, but the mistakes he made are costing the clubs now.

If he has done anything wrong, he must serve the ban placed on him.

However, we hope the appeal comes out positive for him and the club and that our 15-point deduction is overturned.