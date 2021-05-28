FIFA President Infantino being questioned on European Super League involvement

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is claimed to have been heavily involved in the background of the European Super League, with his involvement playing a key role in getting teams on board.

ESPN claims that Infantino’s involvement meant that teams agreed to this new breakaway competition with the backing of FIFA, and UEFA are now avtively seeking clarity on the situation.

UEFA have claimed that they are investigating the three remaining clubs, with Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona refusing any wrongdoing, and insisting on reform for the good of the game.

This could well have the makings of UEFA and FIFA coming to head however, with La Liga chief Javier Tebas naming the president as as “W01”, the codename written on the paperwork for the attempted breakaway.

It was believed that the competition would swiftly be dissolved after nine of the clubs dropped out following fan pressure, with supporters from various circles slamming the idea that a large number of the entries would never have to qualify for the competition.

Do we expect UEFA and the major divisions to follow through with sanctions against our club, or could the fact that the FIFA president was working behind the scenes cause an even bigger stir?

Patrick