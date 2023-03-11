FIGC appeals Juventus judgement on secret document

FIGC has counter-appealed Juventus’ demand to see the secret document that formed a part of their 15-point deduction.

The Lazio TAR had granted Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici permission to see the document after they appealed.

Juve believes this will be important in helping them defend themselves in the ongoing case.

The ‘secret document’ was sent by the FIGC prosecutor to the COVISOC in April 2021 and seems to be a key piece for both sides in the case.

A report on Football Italia reveals FIGC does not want the Bianconeri to have access to the document and has now counter-sued.

They insist that until all sporting justice levels have been used, Cherubini and Paratici cannot apply to that tribunal.

Juve FC Says

This case gets complicated and interesting every day, which means Juventus could struggle to defend itself before the end of this season.

The implication of that is that the club will finish far from the top four and missing out on the Champions League next season will affect so many things at the Allianz Stadium.

Apart from losing money, the club might be forced to cash in on some of its players to raise funds and remain alive.