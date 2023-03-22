FIGC bans Paredes for making trouble in Inter Milan-Juventus game

Leandro Paredes has been banned for his role in an altercation during Juventus’ 1-0 win against Inter Milan at the weekend.

The Bianconeri won the game, but there is no Derby d’Italia without tempers flaring and Inter Milan were not so happy to lose to the black and whites.

A report on Football Italia reveals the World Cup winner is banned for a game and given a fine of €10,000.

Inter Milan’s Danilo D’Ambrosio was banned for two games and fined €5,000 for his role in the incident. Both players are expected to serve the punishment immediately after club football returns at the start of next month.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has hardly done the right thing at Juventus this season, but we can hardly blame him for his role in this game.

The match against Inter will always be tough and there will be frustrations among both sets of players.

The midfielder has spent much of this season on the bench, so we will hardly miss his presence in our next game anyways.

However, when he returns from the ban, he will be keen to ensure he can break into the team again and do well before he returns to PSG from the loan spell in Turin.