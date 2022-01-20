FIGC chief promoting an idea that would revolutionize Serie A

After 22 rounds of Serie A, Juventus are lingering in fifth place with their Scudetto hopes all but gone.

Max Allegri’s men are now pushing for a top four finish that would spare them the blushes of missing out on Champions League football next season.

But imagine if a fourth place would have been enough for the team to maintain their hopes of winning the title.

Well, the president of the Italian football federation is promoting a revolutionary idea that could see such unimaginable scenario taking place in the future.

According to Gabriele Gravina, Serie A should seriously contemplate the idea of deciding the title through a playoff system.

“It’s time to try the playoffs. In the nineties no one believed in the three points for victory, and instead it worked,” said the FIGC chief during an interview with Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“The playoffs in Lega Pro and Serie B are a guarantee for views and success. It would be a mistake not to test them in Serie A, while safeguarding the value of the sporting merit achieved in the standings.”

Juve FC say

While it’s true that the playoff system works well for promotions from lower divisions, deciding the Italian champions in a similar manner remains an awkward and controversial idea.

Even in Serie B, the first two sides earn automatic promotion to the first tier while those behind them contend for the third ticket.

So while cup competitions are contended through knockout systems, the domestic league should be won the club who garners the largest point haul.