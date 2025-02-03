ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: FIGC President Gabriele Gravina attends the press conference after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) federal council meeting on February 24, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Gabriele Gravina has reportedly been re-elected for a third term as FIGC president, while Juventus have a representative on the board once more.

Even though the 71-year-old’s popularity took a major hit in recent years (especially amidst the Italian national’s setbacks in the World Cup and Euro 2024), all attempts for a change of personnel proved futile.

In recent months, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero was suggested as a potential candidate for the role as would have represented a fresh face with a clean reputation. Lazio president Claudio Lotito was reportedly behind this sensational proposal, but the idea never materialised.

Instead, Gravina proved to be the solitary candidate for the role on election day, so he won the day without any concerns, reports Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve).

The ‘elections’ took place under the watch of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his UEFA counterpart Aleksander Ceferin who attended as honorary guests. The two men took no issue with the absence of alternatives. It should be noted that Gravina also serves as UEFA vice-president, assuming office in April 2021.

The Apulia native has been acting as the administrative head of Italian football since being elected for a first term as FIGC president in October 2018.

The source also adds that Juventus have returned to the board for the first time in years as Francesco Calvo has been elected as FIGC councillor. The latter currently serves as the club’s Managing Director Revenue & Institutional Relations.

Calvo will be reunited with former Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta, as the incumbent president of Inter has also been chosen as one of the three federal councillors, alongside Udinese’s Stefano Campoccia. Their mandates will be valid until 2028.