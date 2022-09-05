FIGC open an investigation into the behaviour of Juventus fans

Juventus could be in trouble because of their fans’ behaviour after the FIGC reportedly opened an investigation over their conduct in their game against Fiorentina this weekend.

The Bianconeri has some of the most vibrant fans in the world and they follow their team everywhere to support them.

They were at the Stadio Artemio Franchi at the weekend to give support to their team.

However, some of them made anti-Semitic chants toward La Viola during the game, according to reports.

Football Italia is revealing that the FIGC is now investigating the issue.

“The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the case of anti-Semitic chants by the visiting fans in the matches Fiorentina-Juventus and Milan-Inter,” the FIGC said in an official statement via the report.

Juve FC Says

Anti-Semitism has no place in our world today because, as humans, we are now conscious of everyone, and we believe we are all the same.

However, some bad people still enjoy being racist, and they are the sponsors of these chants.

As a club, we cannot control the behaviour of all our fans, but we must do something to stop the racists.

It would be interesting to see the outcome of the investigation and how it would apply to us.