FIGC threaten Juventus with expulsion from Serie A

Juventus took a heavy-hit to their hopes of playing Champions League football next season, but their current stand-off with UEFA could see them miss out regardless.

The Old Lady’s Andrea Agnelli signed the club up to join the European Super League, only for nine of the twelve clubs to all opt out after a strong backlash.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus still remain signed up to this new competition however, and the FIGC’s Gabriele Gravina has warned the latter that their Italian league participation will be taken away unless an agreement can be met between Juve and the governing bodies.

Gravina told Radio Anch’io Lo Sport(via the DailyRecord): “There are clear principles in which the exclusivity of sport governance is established.

“This head-to-head isn’t good for sport and isn’t good for the clubs. I hope that in a very short time, maybe a few hours, there will be an end to this fight between UEFA and the big clubs.

“I hope and expect that this dispute can be resolved as soon as possible: we are all a bit tired of this tug-of-war between UEFA and these three clubs.

“I hope to be able to mediate between Juventus and UEFA. It’s not good for European football, for Italian football, or for Juventus.

“We’ve already stated that the FA respects the rules.

“Those rules mean non-participation in our league if the principles established by the federation and UEFA are not accepted.”

Surely Agnelli will have to back down, as losing Serie A and UEFA at this point will leave us without any competitive football in the new season, and playing just Barcelona and Real Madrid one a week surely cannot be an option.

Will this European Super League have to be disbanded? Can the three clubs still gain anything via their negotiations with UEFA?

Patrick