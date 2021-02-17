FIGC wants Juventus to face Atalanta in Rome

The Coppa Italia final might be played in Rome after all, even though Milan seems to be the chosen location now.

Juventus beat Inter Milan in a hotly contested semifinal to set up a final date with Atalanta.

They lost last season’s final to Napoli and would be looking to reclaim their crown in this campaign.

The game is slated for the 19th of May and Il Messaggero via Football Italia claims that the FIGC plans to ask UEFA for permission to use the Stadio Olimpico.

This stadium is the traditional ground for the game, however, it has been moved to Milan this year because it will be getting prepared for the Euros in that month.

Fans are always part of the fixture but the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to stay at home for much of the last 12 months.

With no fans, the report says the stadium should be able to accommodate a Coppa Italia game even though it will be getting prepared for Euro 2020.

Juventus has not won any of the last two Coppa Italia despite winning four on the trot before 2019.

Atalanta has established themselves as one of the top Italian teams in recent seasons and they will want a trophy to show for it.

But Juve has more experience in these situations and they should beat them to win the cup again.