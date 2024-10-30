Luis Figo recently shared his thoughts on the Serie A title race, emphasising the need for consistency among top contenders like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli. This season’s Scudetto race has been one of the closest in recent years, with Napoli leading the league. Benefiting from a lack of European commitments, Napoli has managed to focus on securing league victories, and their form has turned them into one of the favourites for the title. Under new leadership with Antonio Conte, Napoli’s approach has solidified, and their efficient use of time and focus on Serie A have boosted their position.

Juventus, on the other hand, has also changed with the arrival of Thiago Motta as their new manager. While they remain unbeaten, they have had several draws, which has slowed their points accumulation compared to Napoli’s. Juventus’s recent 4-4 draw with Inter Milan highlighted their resilience but also pointed to areas needing improvement, especially in defence. Although they are not falling to defeats, the inability to close out games with victories has hindered their advancement on the league table.

Figo underscored that the title race will come down to consistency, with each of the top teams needing to maintain form to stay in contention as the season progresses. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he explained: “Inter is the most complete team of all today. Juventus is coming off an important change, with the arrival of Thiago Motta. The same goes for Napoli with Conte. Let’s see who will be able to be more consistent throughout the season. This will certainly count.”

Historically, consistency has been the deciding factor in championship pursuits, and it remains the case this season. Juventus must shift their strategy to convert close games into victories if they are to close the gap with Napoli and Inter. Motta’s leadership will play a crucial role, as Juventus’s success will depend on his ability to instil a winning mentality and manage player fitness, ensuring the team performs at a peak level every week. With Figo’s insight underscoring the importance of stability, Juventus has a clear goal to focus on: winning more games consistently and reducing dropped points.