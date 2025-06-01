Filip Kostic confirmed he’ll be part of the Juventus squad that will travel to the United States to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 32-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s books since the summer of 2022. He enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin, but his performances regressed in the 2023/24 season.

Last summer, Thiago Motta completely excluded him from his plans, which prompted a loan to Fenerbahce.

Kostic became an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s tactical jigsaw, but the club missed out on the league title, as their old rivals Galatasaray managed to maintain the Turkish throne.

Kostic rejoins Juventus for FIFA Club World Cup

In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Fenerbahce have opted against exercising their option to buy the Serbian.

Hence, the former Eintracht Frankfurt star will rejoin Juve’s preparations for the Club World Cup, as he confirmed in a new interview.

“It is a difficult decision at this moment. I cannot decide at this moment,” he told Fanatik via IlBianconero.

“I will return to Juventus and play the Club World Cup in two weeks.”

Filip Kostic would love to stay at Fenerbahce

Kostic also declared his love for Fenerbahce, as he still hopes to find his way back to Istanbul.

“I felt good and happy to be part of this club. I hope to be able to see the Fenerbahce fans again.

“I came to this club to win the league title. I feel happy to be part of this community, of this team. Playing for the Fenerbahce fans made me feel very good. I also understand them and we are also disappointed because we missed out on the league.

“I hope that Fenerbahce will be champions next year, they deserve it. I wish and want the best for this club.”

The Serbian winger still has a year left on his Juventus contract.