Juventus winger Filip received a warm reception at the airport upon his arrival in Istanbul to complete his transfer to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants have secured an agreement with the Bianconeri on Sunday for the 31-year-old’s transfer. They also managed to convince the player to join after rejecting a host of other proposals during the summer.

Kostic immediately took a flight to Turkiye and received a hero’s welcome from dozens of Fenerbahce fans who gathered at the airport to greet their newest acquisition.

The Serbian will sign on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.