Filip Kostic might have options on the table, but he has reportedly prioritised Juventus over any suitor.

The Serbian has been on the club’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

The winger enjoyed a successful first season in Turin, cementing himself as one of the club’s best assist providers thanks to his exquisite crosses from the left flank.

Filip Kostic has had his highs and lows since joining Juve

Afterwards, Kostic became less relevant in this second campaign, with Max Allegri tasking him with additional defensive duties, and was later placed out of the project upon the arrival of Thiago Motta who considered him inapt to his tactical system.

The 33-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Fenerbahce, before rejoining Juventus ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Despite being reinstated in the squad, the Serbian had only had a marginal role in Igor Tudor’s plans.

Filip Kostic (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Kostic has now retained his spot in the lineup. He started against Udinese with Massimo Brambilla in charge, and this choice was confirmed by Luciano Spalletti on his Juventus debut in Cremona.

The former Frankfurt star responded with a brilliant performance. He scored the opener in the second minute and was influential in both phases.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the player’s future remains up in the air.

Kostic keen to stay at Juventus

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Kostic has made it clear that his priority is to stay in Turin.

The Roman newspaper reveals that the veteran has several suitors between Italy and abroad. The list could also include Atalanta and Roma, who enquired about his services last summer.

Nevertheless, the winger is hoping to convince Juventus to offer him a new contract and extend his stay at Continassa beyond the current campaign.