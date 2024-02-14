Filip Kostic was the primary left winger for Juventus last season, with Samuel Iling-Junior serving as his backup when Max Allegri opted for another player in that position.

The Serbian is an experienced and reliable player. Still, the return of Andrea Cambiaso from his loan spell this term introduces another exciting player for the same position. Consequently, it has become challenging for Kostic to secure playing time, and there are speculations that he might leave at the end of this season.

Iling-Junior is another option for that role, giving Juventus an abundance of players for that position. Consequently, they might need to offload at least one player in the summer. A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Kostic is available for transfer, and Juventus is open to offers for his signature as they now have a surplus of players capable of performing well in his role.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has been a good contributor to our success in the last few months and he is the most experienced player in his role in the group.

However, Cambiaso is making remarkable progress so far and we can trust him from next season and keep Iling-Junior as his deputy.

However, Kostic will not fetch us a lot of money because of his age and we probably should consider selling one of the younger alternatives.