Filippo Delli Carri nears Juventus exit for Salernitana

Salernitana is closing in on a move for Juventus defender, Filippo Delli Carri as the transfer window nears its closing.

Juve has some of the best young players coming through the club at the moment and Delli Carri is one of them.

The 22-year-old defender has been developing well at the club’s Under23 side and waiting for his chance to play for the first team.

That might take time before it happens and leaving on loan might be best for his development.

Sky Sports Italia via Tuttomercatoweb is now reporting that Salernitana wants the son of Daniele Delli Carri.

The report says they had been chasing the signature of Lucas Merolla before now, but that move has become complicated and with just a few hours left before the transfer window closes, they have now turned their attention to Delli Carri.

Juve will be more than happy to allow him to join a club where he can play regularly because he is currently a long way from becoming a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Salernitana has lost their opening two Serie A matches and needs reinforcements to save their season.

If Delli Carri proves in training that he is good enough, he should get many minutes to play for them this season.