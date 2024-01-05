Salernitana coach Filippo Inzaghi has acknowledged the difficulty his team faced in trying to secure a victory against Juventus in last night’s Coppa Italia encounter. Salernitana started the game on a positive note by taking an early lead, surprising many. However, this early goal seemed to awaken Juventus, who subsequently dominated the game and scored six goals.

The Bianconeri’s performance in the Coppa Italia match marked one of the standout nights of their season, especially considering their struggles to score plentiful goals. Despite Salernitana’s initial lead, Juventus managed to turn the game around convincingly.

Inzaghi, recognising the challenge posed by Juventus, admitted that it was not an easy match for Salernitana.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Going ahead like this leaves us with some regrets, but when you play against Juventus at full strength, changing 10 or 11 players, they are difficult to stop.

“They were having an excellent evening, we were coming off a wonderful period, but we came away from the Verona trip in less-than-optimal conditions. We took home a bad defeat, but the last two matches were sensational.”

Juve FC Says

Going behind against Salernitana was shocking, but the boys responded well, and it is an emphatic way to begin 2024.

We need goals, and if we can win matches with so many goals, we will be more comfortable in the title race.