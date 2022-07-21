Filippo Ranocchia arrives in Monza for his medical ahead of a loan move

Filippo Ranocchia has been spotted in Monza undergoing his medical to complete his transfer to the newly-promoted Serie A club.

The midfielder is one of the budding players Juventus has on their team now and he is expected to become a star in the future.

For now, the competition for a place in their senior team is too serious and the Bianconeri has agreed for him to move out on loan.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Vicenza and he did very well for them. Newly promoted Monza sees him as an individual that will also do well for them.

Calciomercato says they have secured his signature on an initial loan deal that can be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

The Bianconeri also retains a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia certainly has a bright future in the game and this interest confirms that.

The midfielder will be monitored closely by Juve and his other suitors.

If he does well in this campaign, then he could be on the books of a bigger team by next season.

For now, he must focus on helping Monza to remain in the Italian top flight.