Filippo Ranocchia edges closer to a move to Vicenza

Juventus teenage midfielder, Filippo Ranocchia, is edging closer to a move to Vicenza.

The 20-year-old has been one of the budding youngsters in the club’s academy for some time now and his progress has impressed them.

He was a part of their squad for the preseason matches this summer and looked set to stay around the first-team set-up.

However, one position Juventus has more than enough options is their midfield and he would struggle to get playing time even in cup matches if he remains.

The midfielder will benefit more if he leaves the club on a temporary move and Vicenza will give him that chance.

Sky Sports, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the Venetian club has approached Juventus to sign the midfielder before this transfer window closes.

Both clubs have already held talks, which are making good progress at the moment and should be concluded soon.

With the player also open to the transfer, the report claims that a total agreement on everything is very close to being reached now.

Transfermarketweb had reported earlier that Perugia, Vicenza, Frosinone and Alessandria all want to take him on loan for the rest of this season as well, but it seems Vicenza has beaten all of them to his signature.