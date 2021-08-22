ranocchia
Transfer News

Filippo Ranocchia edges closer to a move to Vicenza

August 22, 2021 - 12:45 pm

Juventus teenage midfielder, Filippo Ranocchia, is edging closer to a move to Vicenza.

The 20-year-old has been one of the budding youngsters in the club’s academy for some time now and his progress has impressed them.

He was a part of their squad for the preseason matches this summer and looked set to stay around the first-team set-up.

However, one position Juventus has more than enough options is their midfield and he would struggle to get playing time even in cup matches if he remains.

The midfielder will benefit more if he leaves the club on a temporary move and Vicenza will give him that chance.

Sky Sports, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the Venetian club has approached Juventus to sign the midfielder before this transfer window closes.

Both clubs have already held talks, which are making good progress at the moment and should be concluded soon.

With the player also open to the transfer, the report claims that a total agreement on everything is very close to being reached now.

Transfermarketweb had reported earlier that Perugia, Vicenza, Frosinone and Alessandria all want to take him on loan for the rest of this season as well, but it seems Vicenza has beaten all of them to his signature.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Luca Gotti

Udinese coach reveals how he expects Juventus to play

August 22, 2021
Mattia De Sciglio

The reason Juventus keeping De Sciglio has been revealed

August 22, 2021
Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham enters race for another Juventus target

August 22, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 22, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    if he`s still expected to plasy today…surely we still need him?

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.