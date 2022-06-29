Final Di Maria salary revealed after he reaches an agreement with Juventus

Juventus and Angel di Maria have reportedly reached an agreement over a free transfer for the Argentinian.

He has been their main summer attacking target and they have been working hard to persuade him to join them.

The Argentinian has just left PSG, and he has been on holiday while considering his future.

A move back to his native land is what he wants eventually, but Juve is offering him an extended stay in Europe.

The Bianconeri have been waiting for a response from the former Manchester United man, and they seem to have received his seal of approval.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the winger has agreed to join them on an initial one-year deal.

He would earn 6m euros per season, plus bonuses that are linked to his appearances and the number of goals scored.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of the finest attackers on the continent in the last few seasons, and we needed to add him to our squad.

Paulo Dybala leaves the Allianz Stadium with a lot of goals and assists, and we can get some of them from the boots of Di Maria.

If we can design a system that suits his style of play, the former Benfica man is one of the most productive individuals we can add to our squad.