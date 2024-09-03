Juventus exiles Arthur Melo and Filip Kostic are still on the club’s books, but the management is still hoping to find them new accommodation in Turkiye.

The unwanted duo have been training separately from Thiago Motta’s main host since their return from the summer vacation.

In recent days, Arthur was heavily linked with a move to Napoli, but the two clubs failed to find a solution. The Partenopei eventually signed the Scottish duo of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

On the other hand, Kostic seemed on the cusp of sealing a switch to the Saudi Pro League. However, the transfer window in KSA shut on Monday night, putting a definitive end to this possibility.

Therefore, Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero) believes Juventus will now attempt to send the two players to the Turkish Super Lig.

Tuttosport also weighs in on this suggestion, noting that the transfer market in Turkiye will remain open until September 13th, offering sufficient time for both transfers to materialize.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that some Turkish clubs have already expressed their interest in the Serbian winger and the Brazilian midfielder over the past few weeks.

But while the duo had initially snubbed this destination, they could now reconsider it as they find themselves in a rather desperate situation with very few options on the horizon.

If Arthur and Kostic don’t seal moves this summer, they are likely to spend their campaign on the sidelines, at least until the January transfer session.

Both players’s contracts with Juventus are valid until June 2026.