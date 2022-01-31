Finally, Ramsey agrees to join Rangers

Juventus will offload Aaron Ramsey in the next few hours after he agreed to join Rangers.

The Welsh midfielder had been told he is no longer needed at Juve and he would struggle to play if he remained at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have added Denis Zakaria to their squad and are likely to keep Arthur Melo.

This means Max Allegri has more than enough midfielders to execute the second half of the season with.

Ramsey had been rejecting offers from other clubs, including Burnley, but he will now spend the rest of the season on loan at Rangers.

TMW claims the former Arsenal midfielder has agreed to join the Scottish champions, with Juve paying some of his wages.

They are battling to retain their league title, with Celtic being serious challengers.

They would need all the help they can get and Ramsey joins them as an experienced member of the squad.

Juve FC Says

On his day, the Welshman is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, but those days were almost non-existent at Juventus.

He laboured to adapt to the demands of several Bianconeri managers and it seems he is not meant for Italian football.

A return to the Premier League would have been great for him, but he didn’t get an offer that excites him from the competition.