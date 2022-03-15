Finally! Serie A stadiums will return 100% capacity by the end of this month

Juventus and other Italian clubs have been given a piece of positive news with their stadium capacities set to be set at 100% for the first time this season.

Because of covid-19, the Italian government has been very careful in opening public spaces in the country.

Serie A clubs have been allowed to let in 75% of their capacity as the highest they can take this season.

The clubs have suffered some financial losses because of the reduced number of fans allowed into the stands.

They have been speaking to the government about increasing that capacity for some time now and it seems their request will finally be granted.

Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health, reveal recently that plans are underway for the stadiums to open at 100% capacity by the end of this month.

He said via Tutto Sport: “The stadiums will be 100% open by the end of March. There is no doubt that there is an increase in infections, but the pressure on our hospitals has numbers absolutely under control”

Juve FC Says

Juventus will be happy with this development because they have one of the biggest stadiums in the country.

That means they have lost more revenues than some clubs and would be keen to get that money back now.

With more supporters in the grounds, the atmosphere is also very different and it could help the club in matches.