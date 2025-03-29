Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reached a pivotal stage in his recovery from a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, sharing his first images training on the grass since the setback that has kept him out for most of the 2024-25 season. The Brazilian’s journey back to fitness has been long and challenging, but his latest update offers hope for his eventual return.

Bremer’s injury occurred in October during Juventus’s dramatic 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Just minutes into the match, the 28-year-old suffered a devastating ACL tear, forcing him off the pitch and ending his season prematurely. Following surgery in Lyon, Bremer has been undergoing rehabilitation at Continassa, Juventus’s training facility, where he has worked tirelessly to regain strength and mobility.

On Friday, Bremer shared photos of himself training on grass for the first time since his injury—a moment that marks significant progress in his recovery. Accompanying the images was an inspiring message posted on Instagram: “Those who stay strong on the path, even when it’s rocky, are the ones who go the furthest. Keep walking, the journey is worth it!” His words reflect both his determination and optimism as he continues to push forward.

The absence of Bremer has been a notable challenge for Juventus this season. Known for his commanding presence in defence and leadership qualities, he was an integral part of the squad before his injury. His return would undoubtedly bolster Juventus’s defensive options as they aim to finish their campaign strongly.

Although no official timeline has been set for Bremer’s comeback, his progress suggests he is steadily approaching full fitness. For now, fans and teammates alike will continue to support him as he works towards reclaiming his place on the pitch and overcoming this setback with resilience and grit.