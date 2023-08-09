Juventus is actively seeking to bolster their midfield by adding a new player during this transfer window. The club has a clear target in mind for this signing.

The team, known as the Black and Whites, is engaged in a rigorous effort to revamp their roster for the upcoming season. However, this task presents challenges due to the constraints on their ability to offload players through sales.

Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria, both of whom have been listed for transfers, still remain part of the club despite the intention to move them. This situation creates a hurdle in terms of making new acquisitions, particularly given the high cost associated with the midfield targets they are pursuing.

Currently, two individuals are under consideration by the club. As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus has expressed interest in Thomas Partey and Khephren Thuram as potential additions to strengthen their midfield.

Nonetheless, securing the services of either player seems difficult at the moment due to the substantial financial demands involved. Arsenal has set a price of 40 million euros for Partey, while Thuram’s club, Nice, has indicated a fee of 50 million euros. These valuations make the prospect of completing either transfer virtually impractical for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Thuram and Partey will improve our options, but considering the troubles we recently came out from because of poor financial decisions, we do not expect to make purchases without sales.

Cristiano Giuntoli is aware of the limitations and we back him to do the right thing this summer, regardless, because success is a must by the end of this term.