Financial problems could see Juventus miss out on Atalanta gem

Juventus is one of the main suitors of Giorgio Scalvini, but they could miss out on his signature at the end of the season.

The Atalanta youngster is one of the finest players in Serie A now and could be on the move at the end of this campaign.

La Dea knows clubs are circling him and could be prepared to allow him to leave them when the term finishes.

However, Calciomercato reports Juventus will struggle to land Scalvini because he also has interest from Premier League clubs.

They have more money to spend and Atalanta seems to prefer to sell him outside Italy instead of allowing him to join a rival.

Scalvini has been one of the top youngsters in Europe this term, so La Dea will sell him to the highest bidder.

Juve FC Says

We must make money available if we want to splash the cash on top talents in the summer.

The transfer market is now very inflated, so players will cost a lot if they are good and young.

We have other targets and if we cannot afford Scalvini, we can move to other options on our books now.

It would be interesting to see if he will push to join us when the term finishes.