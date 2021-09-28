Financial report reveals how much Kaio Jorge and Ihattaren truly costed Juventus

Besides the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga, it has been a relatively calm summer at Juventus, with few new players landing in Turin.

The management spent the majority of the transfer session chasing Manuel Locatelli. The former Sassuolo man was later joined by Kaio Jorge who arrived from Santos, and deadline day arrivals Moise Kean and Mohamed Ihattaren.

According to ILBianconero, the club has now released a financial report that reveals how much Kaio and Ihattaren truly costed.

The Old Lady apparently paid 1.9 million euro for the Dutch midfielder’s services, plus two conditional bonuses. The 19-year-old is a client of the infamous Mino Raiola who used his connection with the club to bring the PSV Eindhoven starlet to Turin.

On the other hand, Juventus splashed 5.4 millions for Kaio, with Santos earning 1.5 million, and the player’s entourage taking 3.9 millions as signing on fee bonuses.

The striker’s contract with the Brazilian club was due to expire at the end of December, which explains the relatively small fee collected by the club.

On the other hand, it appears that Juventus directors tempted the player’s entourage with significant bonuses in order to win the race for his signature, which included the likes of Milan and Benfica.

Kaio is currently a part of Max Allegri’s first team, but an injury prevented him from making his debut. As for Ihattaren, he immediately joined Sampdoria on loan for the season, but he has also sustained an injury early in the campaign.