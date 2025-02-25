Juventus is eager to find out when Douglas Luiz will be back in action after he suffered an injury during their recent match against Cagliari.

The Brazilian midfielder, who was one of Juventus’ new signings in the summer, had just begun to show his quality and deliver solid performances for the club. After joining from Aston Villa, Luiz arrived in top shape, but it took some time before he was able to display his full potential on the pitch.

In recent weeks, Luiz had shown significant improvement, becoming a key figure in the Juventus midfield. His performances had begun to stabilise the team’s midfield after some early struggles, but injuries have continued to plague the Brazilian. This latest setback comes after he had only just recovered from a previous physical issue, making it especially frustrating for both the player and the club.

Having worked hard to get back to full fitness, Luiz now faces another period on the sidelines, and Juventus is uncertain about the extent of the injury. According to a report from Calciomercato, the midfielder arrived at the JMedical Centre for tests, which will confirm the nature of the injury and provide clarity on how long he will be out of action.

The uncertainty surrounding Luiz’s recovery has left Juventus concerned, particularly as the team has been relying on him to improve their performances. His recent form has made him one of the most improved players in the squad, and it is unfortunate that his progress has been interrupted again.

While Juventus remains hopeful that it is not a serious injury, the club will be anxiously awaiting the results of the tests to understand the extent of the damage and how long Luiz will need to recover. Juventus fans will be hoping for a swift recovery, as the midfielder’s contributions have been valuable in the club’s efforts to maintain their competitiveness in the league.