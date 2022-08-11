Juventus might know if they still have a chance to sign Nikola Milenkovic today as the Serbian edges closer to signing a new long-term deal at Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri have been his long-term admirers, and Inter Milan joined them in the race for his signature in this transfer window.

However, neither club has made a move for him so far, with Juve adding Gleison Bremer to their squad instead.

They could still offload Daniele Rugani in this transfer window, which means a new centre-back will be needed at the club.

That could make them move for the Serbian, but Fiorentina has been pushing to get him on a new deal.

Several reports claim he would sign an extension, but we might all get a hint about that today.

Calciomercato reports that he would speak in a press conference, and it is very likely that he would address questions about his future.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic doesn’t seem to be our priority target because we have allowed too much time to pass without getting serious on adding him to the squad.

If that is the case, another centre-back could arrive at the Allianz Stadium ahead of him before this transfer window closes.