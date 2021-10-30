espn
Club News

“Finishing in the top four would now be a huge success” ESPN reporter gives Juventus verdict after Verona defeat

October 30, 2021 - 8:04 pm

ESPN reporter Andrew Cesare says it would be a tremendous achievement if Juventus finishes inside the top four now.

He was reacting to their 2-1 loss to Verona this evening which means the Bianconeri have lost their last two league matches.

It was a terrible day for Massimiliano Allegri’s side who are now a distance from the top of the league table.

Thinking about winning the league now is even ridiculous and Cesare suggests Juve should target a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

He tweeted: “Looking very bleak for Juventus. Finishing in the top four would now be a huge success for them this season. Allegri has a lot of work to do”

The only reason Juve replaced Andrea Pirlo with Allegri is that they want to win the Scudetto again.

The Bianconeri had lost it to Inter Milan last season with Pirlo at the helm. But the former midfielder won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Allegri has to do better than that before he would be considered a success, but the team’s current form suggests that would hardly happen.

There is still a long way to go, but every defeat to a small club like Verona, would eat at Juve’s confidence and make it hard for them to achieve their seasonal objectives.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus come to life too late to deny Verona the victory

October 30, 2021

Video: Weston McKennie rockets one in off the bar to tee up an exciting finish

October 30, 2021

Video: Juventus will be cursing their luck as Simeone doubles Verona’s lead

October 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.