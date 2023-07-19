Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has openly expressed his interest in Arthur Melo, amid reports that the Brazilian midfielder is nearing a transfer to the Florence club.

Despite a disappointing loan spell at Liverpool last season, Juventus remains determined to facilitate Arthur’s departure from the club as swiftly as possible. The Bianconeri have made it clear to him that he has no future in Turin, and Fiorentina is more than eager to secure his services.

While the deal is not yet finalised, it appears highly likely that Arthur will soon become a player for Fiorentina, with the transfer expected to be completed in a matter of days.

Italiano has now commented on the prospect of working with the Brazilian and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’ve talked about this situation, we’re not hiding it. Everyone likes the boy and we’ll see. The transfer market, as I said before, is too strange. He’s a strong boy, a top-level player and we’ll see what happens.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a fine talent when he is fit and it is great to see that a club wants to add him to their squad after his poor spell in England.

We need to do our best to help La Viola seal the deal as soon as possible to offload the ex-Barcelona man.