Fiorentina abandoning second team idea shows how much Juventus spends on theirs

Juventus is the only Serie A club with a B team in the country’s lower leagues and does not get enough credit for that effort.

The Bianconeri Next Gen competes in Serie C, the third-highest division in the Italian league pyramid.

The Bianconeri have continued to fund the team and use it as a breeding ground for their best academy players.

Several other Serie A clubs have considered the idea and have abandoned it because it costs too much.

The latest club to give up on the idea is Fiorentina and the head of the youth sector of Valentino Angeloni, explains via Calciomercato:

“The second team would be something exciting and that can bear fruit because the boys play in a professional championship while continuing to keep them under your control.

“The main problem is the current costs, it takes 1.2 million per year for registration only, a standard stage and a series of fulfilments are needed that raise the numbers to at least 6-7 million per season.”

Juve FC Says

Having a B team is a smart move by Juve and we can see how it helps several talented players from our U19 level develop their skills faster.

Because it competes in a tough league, the players are offered the chance to face strong opponents, which prepares them for life in Serie A if they get promoted to the Bianconeri first team.

But it cost so much money to run and we deserve credit for continuing to fund the team.