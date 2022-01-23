Fiorentina accepts an offer for Vlahovic but is likely to stay put for now

Fiorentina is willing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window, and they have received an offer for his signature.

The Serbian is arguably the best striker in Serie A now, and he looks set to step up to a bigger club.

Juventus wants him in their squad and they are hopeful they would get the deal.

While the Bianconeri hesitates to make an official move, other clubs are working hard to sign the striker.

Arsenal has become his main suitor, and the English club is prepared to break the bank to sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb says they have tabled an offer of around €70m to La Viola, who essentially accepted it.

However, the striker doesn’t seem keen to leave Florence this month and hasn’t given Arsenal a positive response despite being offered €10m net per season.

Juve FC Says

If Vlahovic doesn’t leave Fiorentina this month, then we have a very good chance of signing him in the summer.

The attacker would be the perfect replacement for Alvaro Morata, who has struggled this season.

However, if he changes his mind and wants to leave in this transfer window, Juve might struggle to match Arsenal’s offer without offloading several players.