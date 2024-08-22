Juventus and Fiorentina have maintained open communication regarding Nicolas Gonzalez’s transfer, but an agreement does not appear imminent.

Gonzalez has been in fantastic form for La Viola, and Juve is keen to integrate him into Thiago Motta’s squad.

Initially, Fiorentina was resistant to selling him to the Bianconeri this transfer window. However, their stance has softened recently, and they are now aiming to secure a substantial fee for his signature.

Juventus is prepared to offer €30 million and recently proposed this amount in the form of a loan with an obligation to buy, according to a report from Sky Sports Italia.

However, with Atalanta also expressing interest, Fiorentina is now demanding €40 million. They want to sell to the highest bidder and believe this fee is justified for a productive winger.

This revised asking price may prolong the pursuit and could lead Juventus to reconsider their options in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We have been on this transfer for a long time, and we must now start considering an alternative to sign.